‘For sure’ – Fabrizio Romano 100% confirms Liverpool summer transfer story that’ll have Arteta sweating

Arne Slot wants Alexander Isak (Photo by Alex Pantling, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new striker this summer is heating up, with Alexander Isak continuing to be linked to the Anfield club.

According to Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on his YouTube channel, Isak is firmly the priority for the Reds, leaving Arsenal – who are thought to be closely monitoring the situation as well – sweating.

Isak, who has been a long-time target for the Gunners, is considered a top option by manager Mikel Arteta. However, Newcastle United have made it clear that the Swedish striker is currently not for sale, insisting that he is untouchable.

Romano has now suggested that any proposal for Isak will need to exceed €70-90 million to convince Newcastle to part with him, and both Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to enter the bidding war.

With Darwin Nunez expected to leave the club in the summer, Isak is on their list as a potential replacement. Liverpool are set for a busy summer, and Romano believes Isak could be a key piece of their plans moving forward.

For Arsenal, however, Isak is more than just a target – he’s an obsession, says Romano.”I wanted to confirm once again the striker targets I’ve mentioned. For sure, Alexander Isak is the priority for Arsenal, but Liverpool is also closely monitoring his situation. So, both Liverpool and Arsenal will be in the mix for the player, and it really depends on what Newcastle decides regarding the player’s future.

“If you speak to Newcastle today, they insist that the player is not for sale and is untouchable. However, when these clubs come forward with significant offers, we’ll have to see what kind of numbers they’re prepared to present. Forget about €70-80-90 million; it will need to be more than that to convince Newcastle.

Darwin Nunez likely to be sold, according to Fabrizio Romano

Romano continued: “Arsenal will be there, Liverpool will be there, and it will be a busy summer for Liverpool – we’ll touch on that in the coming days.

“Remember what I mentioned about Darwin Nunez: he is expected to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. Alexander Isak is one of the names on their list, but for Arsenal, Isak is an obsession. Arsenal have wanted him for a long time, and he’s considered fantastic by Mikel Arteta. It’s certainly going to be an interesting situation to follow.”