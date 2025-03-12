Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Old Trafford (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Recent speculation linking Paul Pogba with a shock return to Manchester United has been firmly shut down, with the club having no plans to re-sign their former midfielder, according to reports.

Pogba, who made a record-breaking £89 million move back to United in 2016, is now free to resume his career after serving a suspension for testing positive for the banned substance DHEA. His contract with Juventus was terminated last year, and he is now on the lookout for a new club.

The 2018 World Cup winner had two spells at Old Trafford, winning the League Cup and Europa League during his second stint, but his time at the club was marked by inconsistency. Despite his talent, he struggled to deliver consistently before leaving on a free transfer in 2022 to rejoin Juventus.

“I would have done anything to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

Despite plenty of speculation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on the idea of Pogba making a dramatic return. Writing in his GiveMeSport newsletter, he said: “At the moment, I’m not aware of anything concrete on this story. Zero.”

Pogba has been teasing his comeback on social media, recently posting a video of himself training on the pitch with the caption: “Someone is back.” He also shared messages from others, including “It’s time, my brother,” and “Paul Pogba loading.”

More Stories / Latest News Man United star left ‘shocked’ and ‘offended’ by bombshell Sir Jim Ratcliffe interview ‘Brilliant’ – Sky pundit singles out Arsenal player who made Man Utd loanee Malacia’s life hell v PSV Premier League club will sell striker to Newcastle for £40m

Paul Pogba fuels speculation with social media hints

When asked last year if he missed Man United during his time away from football, Pogba admitted that the club hadn’t been on his mind, as he had more important things to focus on. Now, as he prepares for the next chapter of his career, a return to Old Trafford appears to be off the table.

“Truly, I had so many problems,” he told Sky Sports. “I did not have time to think of Manchester United. I needed to get rid of all my problems and play.

“I watch Manchester United and I still have team-mates there. They are still one of the biggest clubs in the world but I wasn’t thinking about more stuff.”