€65m bid made: Man United make move to try to beat Liverpool to world class midfielder

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona vs Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly trying again for the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, though the Catalan giants want to keep him.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the Netherlands international ahead of this summer, with his contract at the Nou Camp due to expire in 2026.

That means this could be a good year to sell De Jong, or else they’ll risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd have tried their luck with a proposal worth around €65m, but it seems Barcelona’s stance is that he’s not for sale.

Still, United are said to remain keen on De Jong, so it will be interesting to see if they come in with an improved offer that could change Barca’s mind.

Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United or Liverpool this summer?

This report follows another recent story about De Jong and possible interest from Liverpool ahead of this summer.

A report from TEAMtalk stated that Liverpool were interested in the former Ajax man, though that report stated that Barcelona would be open to selling for the right price.

In short, there are a lot of different sources clearly saying different things here, so it’s hard to know how this saga is going to end up panning out.

There’s no doubt, however, that De Jong is sure to be of interest to top clubs if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Barcelona soon.

The La Liga outfit surely won’t want to lose the 27-year-old for nothing, so if the likes of MUFC and LFC are serious about him, this surely isn’t the last we’ll hear about it.

De Jong seems ideal to give United more creativity in midfield, while Liverpool might also do well to strengthen in that position, as he could perhaps be an upgrade on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.