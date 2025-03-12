Arsenal add €30m-rated Man United transfer target to their list for the summer

Arsenal flags at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of the summer.

According to Just Arsenal, there could be quite the battle on the cards for Trafford’s signature ahead of next season, with the Gunners joining the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle in pursuing the 22-year-old.

Trafford has shone with Burnley in both the Premier League and Championship, and it makes sense that he’s now attracting interest from big clubs ahead of the summer.

Just Arsenal’s report claims that Arsenal also like Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, but Trafford is now emerging as another name on the north London giants’ list.

James Trafford transfer: Could Arsenal win the race for the €30m goalkeeper?

Trafford is valued at around €30m, according to Just Arsenal, so that’s sure to make him a tempting option on the market.

The English shot-stopper might do well to avoid Arsenal right now, however, as it’s hard to see him becoming number one there.

While it’s not easy to say no when a big name like Arsenal come calling, Trafford would perhaps do well to consider alternatives.

If he goes to Man United, for example, there’s surely a good chance of him replacing the out-of-form Andre Onana as Ruben Amorim’s first choice in goal.

Trafford could also surely get more playing time at Newcastle if he decided to go there, while perhaps Man City’s interest is a sign that they’re thinking about replacing Ederson.

Arsenal already have David Raya as their number one, though, and it’s hard to see that changing any time soon, with the likes of Trafford and Garcia surely just being targeted to replace current backup ‘keeper Neto, who is only at the club on loan from Bournemouth.