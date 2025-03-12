€40m Liverpool target cleared to move, enquiries already made as player eyes transfer to England

Jeremie Frimpong celebrating with his Bayer Leverkusen teammates, and the Liverpool FC club crest (Photo by Maryam Majd, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have previously been linked as transfer suitors for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, and it looks like he’s expected to be on the move this summer.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold edging ever closer to the end of his contract at Anfield, CaughtOffside have previously been told that Frimpong is a target for Liverpool as a replacement in that position.

The Reds will surely not be alone in eyeing up this

See below for the Sky Germany journalist’s latest update on Frimpong as it looks like he’s set to be allowed to leave Leverkusen for just €40m…

???? Jeremie #Frimpong is ready for the next step and is planning a move in summer. Spain and England are two concrete options for him. There are already concrete enquiries. The 24-y/o right wing-back can leave Leverkusen for around €40 million in summer.@Sky_Marlon89 |… pic.twitter.com/YSwxpXDQBy — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 12, 2025

Frimpong already seems to have received enquiries, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool step up their interest soon.

If so, it seems the Netherlands international would be open to making the move to the Premier League, but perhaps La Liga will be one to watch too.

Jeremie Frimpong to Liverpool or Real Madrid – how this transfer saga could unfold

One imagines Frimpong’s future could be tied quite closely with that of Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked strongly with Real Madrid time and time again.

If the England international leaves for the Bernabeu, then that would logically make Frimpong his ideal replacement at Liverpool.

However, if Alexander-Arnold can be persuaded to sign a new contract instead, then perhaps we’ll see Los Blancos targeting Frimpong as an alternative.

Frimpong has been a star performer for Leverkusen and will be a real loss for the Bundesliga giants, with €40m also a surprisingly low price for someone of his calibre.

Even if LFC will surely be prioritising keeping hold of Alexander-Arnold, this looks like a fine opportunity to replace him without spending crazy money.