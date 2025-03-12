Report: Arsenal in pole position to beat Barcelona to €30m transfer

Mikel Arteta and Hansi Flick (Photo by Carl Recine, Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to beat Barcelona to the transfer of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has a €30m release clause.

The talented Spanish shot-stopper has impressed in La Liga and it seems he’s set to attract plenty of interest this summer.

Although the Gunners currently look to be leading the race for Garcia’s signature, it seems Barca have also asked to be informed about the value of his release clause, according to Cadena SER.

The report explains that Arsenal have previously tried to sign Garcia, coming close to meeting the player’s release clause, though it didn’t happen on that occasion.

Still, it seems the north London giants remain keen on Garcia this summer, in a potential battle with Barcelona for the 23-year-old.

Do Arsenal need to sign a new goalkeeper as Joan Garcia links continue?

Arsenal already have David Raya as their number one goalkeeper, and it seems hard to imagine Mikel Arteta making a change in that position after only signing him permanently last summer.

Raya had previously been on loan at the Emirates Stadium in the 2023/24 campaign, though it always seemed likely that his move would be made permanent after he established himself as the new first choice ahead of Aaron Ramsdale.

It remains to be seen if Garcia would be happy to join Arsenal just to sit on the bench, but it could be that Arteta is once again prepared to change his number one ‘keeper.

Barcelona might end up being a better bet for Garcia if he wants regular playing time, though, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Hansi Flick’s side could do with strengthening in goal as it’s hard to imagine the ageing Wojciech Szczesny being a long-term option for the club in that position.