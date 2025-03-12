Agent of goal machine spotted in London Stadium

Jonathan David and Graham Potter (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

West Ham United fans might be excited to hear that the agent of Lille striker Jonathan David was spotted at the London Stadium this week.

The Canada international has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it seems likely that he’ll be on the market as a free agent this summer.

David is close to the end of his current Lille contract and recent reports suggest he has no plans to discuss a new deal with the French side.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

This has led to numerous links with Premier League clubs and other big names from around Europe, and it seems West Ham may be a genuine contender for his signature.

According to ExWHUemployee, David’s agent was present at the London Stadium as West Ham lost to Newcastle on Monday night.

Jonathan David transfer: Is this a hint at a possible move to West Ham?

David’s agent may well have been dropping a clear hint over his client’s future by attending West Ham’s game against Newcastle, but it’s probably too soon to know for sure how significant it is.

There is still plenty of time for this saga to change, with David’s agent likely to sound out a few different clubs between now and the summer.

The 25-year-old will likely be a man in demand and it could be tricky for West Ham to win the race for his signature.

Still, it would be quite a coup for the Hammers, and they’ll surely be keeping a close eye on his situation after this potentially key development.

David has scored 22 goals in 39 games in all competitions so far this season, while he also netted 26 in total both last season and the year before.