Revealed: Big development expected soon as Man Utd, Liverpool & Chelsea eye €55m transfer

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates with his Brighton teammates (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the numerous transfer suitors for a star player at Brighton, but will he be moving?

According to the latest from sources close to the situation, Brighton are now closing in on a new contract for star winger Kaoru Mitoma, as they hope to tie him down to a new deal valid until 2030.

Sources have also told CaughtOffside that Mitoma has interest from Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as from European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, while Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr have also previously made efforts to sign him.

The Japan international has shone during his time in the Premier League, and it makes sense that he’s now attracting interest from major clubs.

Still, the feeling is that Mitoma will commit his future to Brighton with a new deal soon, and it remains to be seen if any of these clubs will try moving for him after that.

Kaoru Mitoma transfer looks tricky for the likes of United, Liverpool and Chelsea

Mitoma is understood to be valued at around €55m by Brighton, and they should soon be in a strong position over the 27-year-old’s future.

It’s clear that Mitoma has it in him to be an asset for bigger clubs, but Brighton continue to over-achieve in the Premier League and they can clearly make a good pitch to the player.

United could do with a top wide-player like Mitoma right now, as they urgently need upgrades on under-performing players like Alejandro Garnacho, while Marcus Rashford and Antony have gone out on loan and are surely not a part of Ruben Amorim’s long-term plans.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could do well to bring in someone like Mitoma as an upgrade on underwhelming recent signings like Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

The Blues have raided the Seagulls a few times before, with Moises Caicedo proving a particular success.

Finally, Liverpool might also soon need a new winger, depending on what happens with Mohamed Salah in the coming weeks and months, as he’s due to be out of contract at Anfield this summer.

While Mitoma wouldn’t exactly replace Salah (who could?), he could make sense as a priority if the LFC attack loses such an important player this summer.