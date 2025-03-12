Kalvin Phillips has had an unsuccessful spell on loan at Ipswich Town (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly looking to bring back former midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is now edging closer to a sensational return to Elland Road.

Despite a recent dip in form that has put their automatic promotion hopes in jeopardy, Leeds have been making moves behind the scenes to bring Phillips back home. The club has reportedly been working on a deal for almost a year, and now, a breakthrough has been made.

According to TeamTalk, a verbal agreement has been reached between Leeds and Phillips, who has endured a frustrating spell at Manchester City.

The deal is contingent on Leeds securing promotion back to the Premier League, but if they manage to get over the line, the 29-year-old is expected to make his long-awaited return.

Leeds United have been looking at Kalvin Phillips for some time

Phillips left Elland Road for City in a £45 million move three years ago, but things never quite worked out for him under Pep Guardiola. Now, City are willing to let him leave, and it’s understood that £20 million would be enough to seal the deal.

Leeds have kept a close eye on Phillips during his loan spell at Ipswich Town, where he has struggled to make an impact. With just 16 appearances and no goals or assists, his stock has fallen, but Leeds clearly believe he still has plenty to offer.

Earlier reports suggested that Man City were open to selling Phillips at the end of the season, and Leeds wasted no time stepping up their interest. Scouts have been regularly watching him at Ipswich, and negotiations have progressed rapidly in recent weeks.