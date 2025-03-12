Exclusive: Arsenal interested in signing Premier League winner Mikel Arteta knows well

Leroy Sane in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing Leroy Sane this summer as his contract talks with Bayern Munich look to have stalled, CaughtOffside understands.

The Germany international is due to be a free agent this summer, and there have been no talks with Bayern about a new contract yet, sources have revealed.

Mikel Arteta knows Sane well after they worked together at Manchester City a few years ago, and the Spanish tactician would be keen on a reunion with the player.

Sane has also been linked with Tottenham recently, but our current information is that the Gunners have a concrete interest in the 29-year-old now.

Arsenal could do with reinforcements out wide after a difficult season which has seen both Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli miss a lot of games due to injuries.

Leroy Sane transfer: How realistic is it for Arsenal?

Sane looks like being one of the most high profile free agents on the market this summer, so there’s sure to be a race for his signature in the weeks and months ahead.

A move to Arsenal could make sense, though, as he’d undoubtedly be useful cover to ensure Arteta’s side don’t find themselves in trouble with attacking depth again next season as they have done this term.

CaughtOffside understands Sane could also be willing to accept a pay cut to his current €20m a year salary at the Allianz Arena.

That will surely make the deal tempting for Arsenal and other clubs, especially as there’s already the potential to save on a transfer fee due to his contract status.

Sane has been at Bayern since the 2020/21 season, and has won three Bundesliga titles since then, along with other major honours.

It would be exciting to see Sane back in English football again as he shone here during his time at Man City, where he won two Premier League titles in four years at the Etihad Stadium.