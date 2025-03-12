0 shots, 0 chances created – LFC ace slapped with 1/10 rating & surely heading out of the club this summer

Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez during Liverpool's defeat to PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are out of the Champions League and one man is getting a lot of flak for it on the day after the game after a really poor performance.

The player in question is Darwin Nunez, who was far from good enough again in this big game against Paris Saint-Germain, missing his penalty in the shoot-out and generally not contributing enough to the team’s attack.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

On his day, the Uruguay international can be a fine player with plenty to offer up front, but that day just doesn’t seem to come around often enough, and it’s hard to see him staying at Anfield for much longer.

Quite simply, Nunez has had enough chances now to prove himself at this level, and it’s just painfully clear that it’s not going to happen for him.

Darwin Nunez’s awful stats for Liverpool against PSG

Nunez didn’t manage a single shot or a single chance created during his time on the pitch last night, with French media outlet Homme du Match giving him an embarrassing 1/10 rating.

That might be a tad harsh, but whatever your criteria for a player rating system, it’s hard to find anything particularly positive to say about the former Benfica man’s display yesterday.

Liverpool have other world class attacking players, but Mohamed Salah is very close now to becoming a free agent.

In which case, this surely needs to be a big summer of spending for LFC, with possibly both Salah and Nunez in need of replacing.

Arne Slot has done a great job since taking over as Liverpool manager, but it was a quiet summer in the transfer market for the club last year, and that surely needs to change.

Slot should be able to continue achieving great things with Liverpool, but he’ll need a better number 9 than Nunez, and possibly a few more signings in other key areas.