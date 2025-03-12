Report: Liverpool considering €100m transfer bid for 35 G/A sensation

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with his PSG teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for one of the players who just helped knock them out of the Champions League.

The Reds may have won 1-0 away to Paris Saint-Germain a week ago, but they lost by the same score-line at Anfield yesterday evening, with PSG eventually triumphing on penalties.

“I would have done anything to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

Ousmane Dembele was PSG’s scorer away to Liverpool, and he’s been in absolutely stunning form this season, contributing a total of 29 goals and six assists in all competitions.

According to Fichajes, this has now led to Liverpool looking closely at Dembele ahead of the summer, with the report even suggesting that the Merseyside giants could try offering €100m for him.

The France international had a difficult spell at Barcelona and was a little slow to get going at PSG, but he’s on fire right now and it’s clear he could be ideal as a big-name signing for LFC.

Ousmane Dembele transfer could be ideal as Liverpool risk losing Mohamed Salah

Liverpool fans will no doubt be tired of hearing about it by now, but the club face the worrying prospect of losing Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract this summer.

If the Egyptian superstar doesn’t sign a new deal, then Dembele could be one of the best options to replace him at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has previously struggled with his consistency, but he can’t stop scoring right now and he seems a far more polished player in what might be the start of the peak years of his career.

It won’t be easy for anyone to replace Salah, but Dembele looks like a very tempting option, and €100m wouldn’t be bad money if Liverpool could do it.

Still, if Dembele keeps on playing like this, that price tag might go up and other big clubs might yet get involved in the race for his signature.