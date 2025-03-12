Video: Mohamed Salah’s emotional reaction to Liverpool’s surprise defeat vs PSG

Mohamed Salah in action during Liverpool's defeat to PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images, TNT Sports)

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was visibly emotional after the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain last night.

The Reds had put themselves in a great position in this tie after winning 1-0 away to PSG last week, but they were then beaten 1-0 in the home leg before the visitors triumphed on penalties.

Salah didn’t have much of an impact across either leg, despite being one of the most in-form players in world football this season.

Liverpool have generally been in incredible form under Arne Slot and should still win the Premier League title with some ease, but they will no doubt be disappointed to be out of the Champions League already.

See below as Salah was clearly distraught after this result…

Mo Salah was in tears after Liverpool’s Champions League exit ? pic.twitter.com/HnJ97GTmnn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2025

A huge opportunity missed for Liverpool and Salah…

Liverpool will undoubtedly have been one of the big favourites to win this competition if they’d gone through, but they failed to capitalise on that first leg victory in Paris.

Not only does this feel like a huge opportunity missed to conquer Europe this season, but it could also be Salah’s last chance to win the trophy again with LFC.

The Egypt international is close to the end of his contract, so could be leaving on a free transfer this summer unless a new deal is agreed.

And some will argue that even if Salah stays, he’s perhaps unlikely to have a season quite as good as this one again, as he turns 33 in June.

Other key players like Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson aren’t getting any younger either, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is another player close to being out of contract.

No wonder Salah looked so upset – you sense that this may have been the last chance for this team to win the Champions League together.