Exclusive: Liverpool identify five top transfer targets to bounce back after UCL heartache

Alexander Isak, Arne Slot and Matheus Cunha (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster, Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool are planning for a big summer in the transfer market as Arne Slot looks to rebuild and respond to the club’s disappointing Champions League exit last night.

The Reds had a quiet summer last year but have still enjoyed a superb season under Slot, who looks certain to guide the club to Premier League glory, while they also have the chance of a double as they take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Still, Liverpool will be disappointed to be out of Europe after last night’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and plans are already in place to majorly strengthen this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Liverpool’s exciting transfer plans, featuring Newcastle trio

One name who’s long been on Liverpool’s list is Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, but the Merseyside giants are also keen on two of his teammates.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that LFC also have a strong interest in Magpies winger Anthony Gordon, as well as talented young left-back Lewis Hall.

Slot is understood to be a big admirer of Gordon’s style of play and versatility, but there is an acceptance that signing all three of these players is essentially going to be impossible.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also set to hold talks over a new contract with Isak, so it remains to be seen if there’s any realistic hope of signing the in-form Sweden international.

Liverpool also eyeing Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro

In case there’s no hope of signing Isak, Liverpool also have Wolves and Brighton forwards Matheus Cunha and Joao Pedro on their list of transfer targets.

Both have been hugely impressive in the Premier League this season, and it’s widely felt that Cunha in particular is likely to be on the move this summer.

The Brazilian has a release clause in his Wolves contract, and was also a target for Arsenal in January.