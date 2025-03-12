Five big names up for sale at Liverpool as Arne Slot ready to ring the changes

Harvey Elliott, Arne Slot and Liverpool players (Photo by Carl Recine, Jan Kruger, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly ready to make big changes at Anfield this summer, with as many as five first-team players up for sale.

The Reds have had a superb first season under Slot’s management, with the Dutch tactician working wonders with a squad almost entirely inherited from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Still, there are perhaps some signs of things needing freshening up a bit, and it looks like that could lead to Liverpool offloading a number of big names.

According to Fichajes, the players who could be axed by Slot are: Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool fans might not be entirely happy with all of those players leaving, with the likes of Jota and Elliott perhaps still capable of offering something as squad players for the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool to offload five in major transfer overhaul?

Still, for a combination of reasons, it looks like it makes sense for LFC to cut ties with these players, with Chiesa proving a real disappointment since joining last summer.

Meanwhile, Kelleher has done well when called upon, but he’s never going to be first choice, so it makes sense to move him on.

There surely won’t be a shortage of suitors for some of these players, with the likes of Endo and Kelleher surely more than capable of offering something to most Premier League teams.

Jota’s injury record might mean clubs are reluctant to gamble on him, while Chiesa’s lack of impact at Anfield might also make suitors think twice about him.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and if any specific teams start being linked with these players.