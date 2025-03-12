Five big names up for sale at Liverpool as Arne Slot ready to ring the changes

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Harvey Elliott, Arne Slot and Liverpool players
Harvey Elliott, Arne Slot and Liverpool players (Photo by Carl Recine, Jan Kruger, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly ready to make big changes at Anfield this summer, with as many as five first-team players up for sale.

The Reds have had a superb first season under Slot’s management, with the Dutch tactician working wonders with a squad almost entirely inherited from his predecessor Jurgen Klopp.

Still, there are perhaps some signs of things needing freshening up a bit, and it looks like that could lead to Liverpool offloading a number of big names.

“I would have done anything to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

According to Fichajes, the players who could be axed by Slot are: Diogo Jota, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Liverpool fans might not be entirely happy with all of those players leaving, with the likes of Jota and Elliott perhaps still capable of offering something as squad players for the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool to offload five in major transfer overhaul?

Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool against Spurs
Diogo Jota in action for Liverpool against Spurs (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Still, for a combination of reasons, it looks like it makes sense for LFC to cut ties with these players, with Chiesa proving a real disappointment since joining last summer.

Meanwhile, Kelleher has done well when called upon, but he’s never going to be first choice, so it makes sense to move him on.

There surely won’t be a shortage of suitors for some of these players, with the likes of Endo and Kelleher surely more than capable of offering something to most Premier League teams.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal training session
19 G/A star is top transfer target for incoming Arsenal director
Ousmane Dembele celebrates with his PSG teammates
Report: Liverpool considering €100m transfer bid for 35 G/A sensation
Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona vs Benfica
€65m bid made: Man United make move to try to beat Liverpool to world class midfielder

Jota’s injury record might mean clubs are reluctant to gamble on him, while Chiesa’s lack of impact at Anfield might also make suitors think twice about him.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops and if any specific teams start being linked with these players.

More Stories Arne Slot Caoimhin Kelleher Diogo Jota Federico Chiesa Harvey Elliott Wataru Endo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *