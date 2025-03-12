Virgil van Dijk makes big claim after Liverpool’s Champions League exit to PSG

Virgil van Dijk and Ousmane Dembele (Photo by Carl Recine, Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk made a big claim and offered flattering praise to Paris Saint-Germain after last night’s Champions League tie.

PSG ended up knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League with a surprise 1-0 win at Anfield, eventually triumphing on penalties.

It was an impressive comeback by PSG after losing 1-0 to Liverpool in the home leg last week, and Van Dijk says the Ligue 1 giants are the best team the Reds have played all season.

The Netherlands international was not hiding after this disappointing result, and showed his class by praising Luis Enrique’s side for how they played over both legs…

?? Virgil van Dijk: “Congrats to PSG, they’ve been the best team we faced this season so far”. “Credits to Luis Enrique, he built a very good squad”, told Canal Plus. pic.twitter.com/5UrxnmXSRg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2025

“Congrats to PSG, they’ve been the best team we faced this season so far,” Van Dijk told Canal Plus, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on X.

“Credits to Luis Enrique, he built a very good squad.”

Liverpool are out of the Champions League – were the warning signs there?

Liverpool put themselves in a great position to qualify from this tie after winning in Paris last week, but perhaps the warning signs were already there for Arne Slot’s side.

PSG dominated that first leg and were hugely unfortunate to lose to a late Harvey Elliott goal after a world class goalkeeping display by Alisson Becker.

The Merseyside giants didn’t play as well as they could at the Parc des Princes, and that perhaps gave PSG hope that they could turn this game around at Anfield.

Van Dijk and co. will surely be bitterly disappointed that they couldn’t go further in the Champions League in what has otherwise been such a superb season.

The Reds remain top of the Premier League table and sure to finish as champions, while they can also make it a double as they prepare for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.