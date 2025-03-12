Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to Gary Neville on the Overlap (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Casemiro and his Manchester United teammates have reportedly been left “shocked” by recent comments from co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Ineos owner gave a series of interviews earlier this week, including appearances with the BBC, The Times, and club legend Gary Neville for The Overlap, ahead of the announcement of the club’s plans for a new state-of-the-art stadium.

With the team enduring their worst-ever Premier League season, Ratcliffe was asked about the club’s ongoing financial issues and the performance of the players.

During these interviews, Ratcliffe didn’t hold back. He acknowledged that undoing the mistakes of the past would take time and openly stated that some Man United players were “not good enough” and “overpaid.” He also referenced several high-profile signings from previous years, including Antony, Casemiro, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and Jadon Sancho, saying:

“We’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying [Andre] Onana, we’re buying [Rasmus] Hojlund, we’re buying [Jadon] Sancho. These are all things from the past. We’ve inherited those things and we have to sort it out,” Ratcliffe said.

“It takes time for us to move away from the past and to a new place in the future… Some [players] are not good enough, some probably are overpaid.”

Casemiro left ‘shocked’ by words of Man United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Unsurprisingly, Ratcliffe’s comments have caused a stir within the Man United dressing room. Journalist Graeme Bailey claims that some players, especially Casemiro who has been linked with an exit, were left “shocked” and “offended” by the blunt criticism.