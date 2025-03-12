19 G/A star is top transfer target for incoming Arsenal director

Mikel Arteta in an Arsenal training session (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for this summer, with the Brazilian emerging as a top target for Andrea Berta.

It was recently reported by the Athletic’s David Ornstein that Berta was set to take over as Arsenal’s new director, making the move from Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.

? Andrea Berta expected to start new job at Arsenal sporting director in coming weeks. Appointment driven by #AFC managing director Richard Garlick & executive vice-chair Tim Lewis. Josh Kroenke involved throughout for ownership + input from manager Mikel Arteta @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/Ap2GwOF2b0 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 9, 2025

And now, according to Fichajes, it’s being reported that Berta is eager to land Cunha for Arsenal in a bid to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attack for next season.

The north London giants have been a little short of depth up front this season, even if injuries have also hurt them in that department.

Bringing in someone like Cunha, however looks like it would be good business to help avoid a similar crisis next term.

Andrea Berta to use his connections to sign Matheus Cunha for Arsenal?

Cunha is someone Berta knows well from their time together at Atletico Madrid, and it makes sense that the Italian is ready to use his links with the player to try to strike an important deal for Arsenal.

AFC fans would surely welcome Cunha after his impressive performances in the Premier League this season, with the 25-year-old managing an impressive record of 15 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Cunha is not an out and out striker, but he could be a useful option as a false nine, or on either flank, giving Arteta plenty of room to rotate.

Wolves surely won’t want to lose such an important player, but it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to keep hold of him after their struggles at the wrong end of the Premier League table this season.