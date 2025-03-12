Liam Delap could leave for as little as £40 million (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are pushing ahead with their summer transfer business – with links hotting up between them and Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap.

The striker has been linked to several Premier League clubs but it’s thought Ipswich are reportedly open to selling their top striker for just £40 million.

Eddie Howe is eager to strengthen his attacking options, and it appears that Newcastle may have zeroed in on their target. Behind-the-scenes discussions have been progressing, and FootballInsider has suggested a deal is there for the taking if the Magpies meet the asking price.

Despite showing promise this season, Newcastle have struggled for consistency in front of goal. Injuries and form dips have left Eddie Howe’s side lacking a reliable focal point in attack, and with European qualification still within reach, the need for reinforcements is clear.

The club’s strategy is to sign players who can make an instant impact while also fitting into their long-term vision.

Alexander Isak transfer: Newcastle United refuse to sell striker this summer

It comes after the news that the Magpies have no plans to sell Alexander Isak this summer, even with strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool. Chelsea and Barcelona are also keeping an eye on the situation, but for now, Newcastle are holding firm.

That said, interest from top clubs could still turn Isak’s future into one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas, regardless of whether he stays or goes. The 25-year-old striker is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028, and Newcastle may even look to reward him with an improved deal.

Financially, the club is in a much stronger position than last summer, when they had to sell Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest, and even came close to letting Anthony Gordon join Liverpool.