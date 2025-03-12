Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth has been linked with a move away from the south coast (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Chelsea are weighing up a summer raid on Bournemouth as they look to strengthen their squad, with Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez all on their radar.

However, securing all three players won’t be easy, with strong competition expected for each of them.

Huijsen, in particular, has caught the attention of European heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Liverpool have been linked with Kerkez. Meanwhile, Semenyo is attracting interest from several clubs, and his reported price tag could spark a fierce bidding war.

“I would have done anything to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

While Chelsea have shown interest in Huijsen and Kerkez, it’s 25-year-old Semenyo who appears to be their primary focus. Reports suggest the Ghanaian forward has become a “massive” target for the Blues heading into the transfer window.

According to AreaNapoli, both Napoli and Tottenham are also keen on Semenyo. However, his valuation – believed to be around €40m -could make him a more affordable option for Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Spurs compared to alternatives such as Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is reportedly valued at £84m.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano opens up on Paul Pogba and Man United Man United star left ‘shocked’ and ‘offended’ by bombshell Sir Jim Ratcliffe interview ‘Brilliant’ – Sky pundit singles out Arsenal player who made Man Utd loanee Malacia’s life hell v PSV

Chelsea’s sparse attacking options ahead of the summer window

Chelsea’s wide options this season have mainly consisted of Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho, while Pedro Neto has also featured regularly, though he has been deployed as a striker at times.

Semenyo’s stats this season suggest he could offer something different. In 27 league appearances, he has scored seven goals and provided four assists, more than both Madueke and Sancho. His dribbling output is also higher than his Chelsea counterparts, showing he could bring a direct threat to Stamford Bridge.