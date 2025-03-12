Report: Diogo Jota’s future made clear as journalist lifts lid on Liverpool summer plans

Diogo Jota will be looking for European football, according to Ben Jacobs (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota could be on the move this summer after a tepid season.

Journalist Ben Jacobs revealed via GiveMeSport’s podcast that the Portuguese star may be open to a transfer if it guarantees him more regular playing time.

While Jota isn’t considered a priority exit for Liverpool, clubs competing in European competitions are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

Since arriving from Wolves in 2020, Jota has been a reliable goal threat for the Reds. He has netted 46 Premier League goals in just 115 appearances and boasts 64 goals in all competitions.

However, with game time becoming increasingly limited, the 27-year-old may have a decision to make regarding his future. Jacobs noted that while Liverpool aren’t actively looking to offload him, opportunities elsewhere could be tempting for the versatile attacker.

With Arne Slot set to take charge at Anfield, Jota’s role in the new manager’s plans remains uncertain. If he finds himself further down the pecking order, a summer exit could become more likely, especially if a club with European football offers him a starring role.

For now, Jota’s future remains in the balance, but with interest from across Europe, Liverpool may have a big decision to make in the coming months.

What did Ben Jacobs say about the future of Diogo Jota?

Jacobs said of the Portuguese star: “Yeah, they would. It’s a possibility that [Diogo] Jota could go, although I wouldn’t say it’s a priority exit – and a lot would depend on Jota and whether he feels he will get regular minutes under Arne Slot. He’s certainly not being forced out of the club.

“But of the names that could be a potential exit, I would rank Darwin Nunez a lot higher as there is interest from Saudi Arabia, and we know that the likes of Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and others have been favoured at times to Jota – but he has that versatility where you can play him in more than one position.

“Liverpool value him as a squad player, but ultimately the player may get other opportunities. A Jota exit is not guaranteed, but there is a realistic possibility that suitors will make an approach to Liverpool to better understand the situation. Jota wants European and ideally Champions League football.”