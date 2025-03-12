“I would be surprised” – Huge blow for Liverpool as Arne Slot issues double injury update ahead of cup final

Trent Alexander-Arnold receiving treatment during Liverpool vs PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold now looks likely to miss the team’s big game in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United this weekend.

The Reds will be looking to win their first piece of silverware of the season as they take on the Magpies at Wembley this Sunday afternoon.

However, it looks like Liverpool will have to take on Newcastle without one of their most important players in Alexander-Arnold.

The England international went off injured in yesterday’s Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and LFC manager Arne Slot has admitted it doesn’t look good.

The Dutch tactician has made it clear that so far the signs are worrying and that he’d be surprised if Alexander-Arnold were able to make it back for the weekend trip to Wembley.

However, he had a slightly more positive update on Ibrahima Konate’s fitness.

Liverpool likely to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for Carabao Cup final

“He had to come off, that’s never a good sign,” Slot said of Alexander-Arnold, as quoted by the Metro.

“And from what I heard from people that saw the images of how he got injured, that didn’t do very good. So I would be surprised if he is [available] for Sunday.”

On Konate, he added: “I have to ask but for me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury.”

Alexander-Arnold will be missed by Liverpool in this big game, but they’ll surely still feel they have enough to be the clear favourites against Newcastle.

It’s another blow, however, for the Merseyside giants after the disappointment of being knocked out of Europe by PSG yesterday.

Still, there’s plenty for Liverpool to be positive about as they have a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table and can still win the double this season.