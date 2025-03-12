Man United in pole position to sign South American talent

Ruben Amorim and Juan Gimenez (Photo by Carl Recine, Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Rosario Central wonderkid defender Juan Gimenez.

The Red Devils have been monitoring the talented 18-year-old in recent times, and he now seems to be firmly on the club’s radar ahead of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd could do with smartening up their transfer strategy and that will surely mean unearthing top prospects like this before they develop into superstars and cost more money.

According to Football Insider, United are now looking to be in pole position to win the race for Gimenez as they look to build on this new-look strategy.

It remains to be seen precisely how advanced this already is, but it’s certainly sounding promising from a United point of view.

Manchester United to add to their collection of top young talents with Juan Gimenez transfer deal?

United have often signed some top young players throughout their history, as well as promoting homegrown talents from their academy.

In more recent times, we’ve seen them snap up youngsters like Chido Obi-Martin, Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Diego Leon and Patrick Dorgu.

Others such as Alejandro Garnacho and Diogo Dalot also joined at a young age and have become key members of the club’s first-team.

Gimenez looks like he could soon have it in him to play regularly at senior level for MUFC, as he’s already shown real promise with Rosario’s first-team.

The Argentina Under-20 international will no doubt want to choose his next move carefully, and though United are a big name, it will be interesting to see if he chooses them now.

It’s been another difficult season at Old Trafford and that might put some players off, with someone like Gimenez perhaps likely to view somewhere like Brighton as a better stepping stone for his development.