Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly lose Marcus Rashford for as little as £20million this summer, it has emerged.

The England international is currently on loan at Aston Villa for the rest of this season, but it perhaps seems unlikely that we’ll ever see him playing for Man Utd again.

Rashford suffered a major dip in form and then found himself frozen out of the first-team before being shown the door by Ruben Amorim in January.

At one point, Rashford was one of United’s most important players, and one of the finest forwards in world football, but now he might move for as little as £20m, according to the Daily Mail.

Will Aston Villa pounce for bargain Marcus Rashford transfer?

Villa would surely do well to keep hold of Rashford after his decent start to life under Unai Emery, and £20m looks like a potential bargain.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will get back to his best, but one imagines there’d be a lot of clubs tempted to gamble on him for that kind of price.

Villa are a club on the cup and this kind of proven attacking talent could be crucial to help them continue to move forwards under Emery.

In what ended up being a busy January at Villa Park, we also saw big names like Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen joining the Midlands outfit.

It will be interesting to see how many of these are still there next season, but Rashford for £20m seems like a no-brainer if the Mail’s report is accurate.