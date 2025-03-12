New details emerge that could see Man United lose big name for just £20m

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly lose Marcus Rashford for as little as £20million this summer, it has emerged.

The England international is currently on loan at Aston Villa for the rest of this season, but it perhaps seems unlikely that we’ll ever see him playing for Man Utd again.

Rashford suffered a major dip in form and then found himself frozen out of the first-team before being shown the door by Ruben Amorim in January.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

At one point, Rashford was one of United’s most important players, and one of the finest forwards in world football, but now he might move for as little as £20m, according to the Daily Mail.

Will Aston Villa pounce for bargain Marcus Rashford transfer?

Marcus Rashford with Unai Emery in Aston Villa training
Marcus Rashford with Unai Emery in Aston Villa training (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Villa would surely do well to keep hold of Rashford after his decent start to life under Unai Emery, and £20m looks like a potential bargain.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will get back to his best, but one imagines there’d be a lot of clubs tempted to gamble on him for that kind of price.

Villa are a club on the cup and this kind of proven attacking talent could be crucial to help them continue to move forwards under Emery.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot and Darwin Nunez during Liverpool's defeat to PSG
0 shots, 0 chances created – LFC ace slapped with 1/10 rating & surely heading out of the club this summer
Mikel Arteta and Ousmane Diomande
Revealed: Arsenal & Chelsea believe they can sign €80m-rated star for just €50m
Darwin Nunez and Jamie Carragher
“What happened…” – Jamie Carragher noticed worrying thing about Liverpool’s shoot-out defeat to PSG

In what ended up being a busy January at Villa Park, we also saw big names like Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen joining the Midlands outfit.

It will be interesting to see how many of these are still there next season, but Rashford for £20m seems like a no-brainer if the Mail’s report is accurate.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *