“Wrong in so many different ways” – Wayne Rooney takes aim at “lazy” Liverpool star in PSG loss

Wayne Rooney and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney did not hold back as he slammed Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk for his laziness in the opening goal for Paris Saint-Germain last night.

Ousmane Dembele made it 1-0 to PSG at Anfield, levelling the tie after the Reds had also won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes last week.

The French giants then went on to win on penalties to knock Liverpool out of the Champions League – a real disappointment for Arne Slot’s side as they looked one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Rooney was clearly unimpressed with Van Dijk for Dembele’s goal, with the pundit slamming the Dutchman’s lazy efforts when he spoke after the game.

Wayne Rooney slams lazy Virgil van Dijk for PSG goal

Speaking on Prime Video Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Rooney said: “This goal from Liverpool’s point of view is wrong in so many different ways.

“They are trying to press the ball and van Dijk gets lazy. If you keep your eyes on van Dijk here, he is walking. He leaves a massive gap for Dembele.

“All he has to do is come across to Dembele because there is no other pass for Paris to get out but he doesn’t.

“Now Dembele has got a lot of space. And Konate again, he doesn’t switch on, Dembele makes a good run and it’s a tap in.”

Van Dijk is normally so reliable for LFC but this was clearly not his finest moment in what proved to be a challenging tie overall.

Even that win in Paris came thanks to an Alisson Becker masterclass as he made save after save to deny Luis Enrique’s dominant team, who ultimately got what they deserved by coming out on top over the course of the tie.