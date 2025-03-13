(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

With contract negotiations at a standstill, the German international is expected to attract widespread interest, including from Premier League clubs such as Tottenham.

Reports suggest that Sane may even be open to taking a pay cut to facilitate a move away from Bayern.

However, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has urged the Gunners to steer clear of Sane, questioning whether the 29-year-old winger aligns with the club’s long-term strategy.

Watts: Arsenal should not target Leroy Sane

Despite speculation, Watts believes Arsenal should look elsewhere, arguing that Sane’s age and high wages make him an unwise investment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in The Daily Briefing, Watts explained:

“I’m not sure about the Leroy Sane links. Clearly, he’s been a great player, but he will be 30 next year and his wages will be huge. I just don’t think that’s the sort of option Arsenal need to be going for in the summer, even if he is a free transfer.”

Watts further noted that while Arsenal’s reported interest in Joshua Kimmich might make sense due to his profile, the same cannot be said for Sane.

“I could see some sense in the Joshua Kimmich interest because of the type of player he is, but I just don’t see it with Sane.”

Nico Williams and Antoine Semenyo named as better options

Acknowledging Arsenal’s need for reinforcements in the wide areas, Watts suggested that Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo would be more suitable targets.

“Arsenal do need a new winger. There is certainly the potential there to bring in an upgrade for Gabriel Martinelli, but for me, that has to be a long-term option.”

“Someone like Nico Williams makes perfect sense to me, or even Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth. Both are explosive wingers who have yet to hit their peak.”

Watts emphasised that Arsenal have moved away from signing players past their prime and should not revert to such a strategy.

“You can’t say that for Sane. His best days are behind him, and Arsenal have been burnt in the past by making signings like that. It’s something they’ve moved away from, and they are better for it as a result. So it’s not one that would excite me, I have to admit.”

Arsenal’s continued interest in Nico Williams

Arsenal have previously been linked with Williams, with reports suggesting they are frontrunners to sign the Spanish winger.

Known for his blistering pace, technical ability, and creativity, Williams has established himself as one of Spain’s most exciting young talents.

This season, Williams has contributed four goals and five assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, taking his overall tally to 24 goals and 31 assists in 152 club games.

While Watts dismisses Sane as a viable target for Arsenal, the former Manchester City star is still expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents in the summer transfer window.

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2020, he has registered 56 goals and 50 assists in 209 appearances across all competitions.

Despite not being a regular starter under Vincent Kompany this season, Sane has still managed eight goals and four assists in 34 games. A return to the Premier League would be highly anticipated, given his past success with Manchester City, where he scored 39 goals and provided 43 assists in 135 appearances between 2016 and 2020.

If Arsenal were to secure his signature ahead of their rivals, it would be a major coup. However, given the club’s long-term vision, Watts’ assessment suggests that they may be better off looking elsewhere for a more sustainable investment.