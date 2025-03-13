“With Andrea Berta coming in…” – Arsenal expert drops verdict on ambitious midfielder transfer

Mikel Arteta and Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by Michael Regan, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are bound to be linked with a lot of players ahead of this summer’s transfer window now that Andrea Berta is set to take over from Edu as sporting director.

That’s the verdict of journalist and Arsenal expert Charles Watts, who has responded to the recent speculation about Bruno Guimaraes being a target for the Gunners.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that he’s not convinced Arsenal will move for the Newcastle United midfielder over someone like Martin Zubimendi.

Watts referenced the fact that Arsenal already seem to be at an advanced stage in their efforts to sign Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, so another type of midfielder would make more sense than Guimaraes.

Still, the Brazil international has shone at St James’ Park and could be a tempting option for Arsenal and other top clubs, so some Gooners might be disappointed by this take.

Bruno Guimaraes transfer doesn’t make much sense for Arsenal

Discussing the latest Guimaraes links, Watts said: “I’ve seen all the Bruno Guimaraes talk and it’s not something I’m able to confirm at this stage.

“With Andrea Berta coming in I’m sure we’ll see lots of players being linked with Arsenal, especially ones that he may have had an interest in before.

“We know Arsenal have been working hard to position themselves at the front of the queue for Martín Zubimendi and hopefully Berta’s arrival will help the club get that one over the line in the summer.

“I would be surprised if we see another midfielder of that sort of stature arrive as well, however, given the clear need to significantly strengthen in the forward areas.

“I know that Jorginho and Thomas Partey are expected to leave, but signing Zubimendi and Bruno in the same window feels like a bit of a stretch to me.

“Bruno is a quality player, but with Declan Rice already there I’m not sure he’s really needed. If Arsenal were going to add another midfielder as well as Zubimendi I would much rather it be a more creative type, someone who can share the burden with Odegaard at times.

“That’s a profile of a player I don’t think they have enough of in the squad. They let Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira leave last summer and they were never really replaced.

“That was a mistake in my opinion and I would like to see that rectified this summer.”