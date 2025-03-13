Two pundits agree that surprise Arsenal player “deserves” opportunity to play more

Mikel Arteta looking on, and Arsenal players celebrating (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling put in a strong performance against PSV Eindhoven last night and has earned praise from pundits.

Even though it’s mostly been a difficult season for Sterling since he joined Arsenal on loan from Chelsea, it seems not everyone has written him off just yet.

Speaking to BBC Sport, both Shay Given and Stephen Warnock believe there could be more of a role for Sterling than we’ve seen so far.

The England international impressed against PSV, winning the man of the match award, and perhaps this is a sign that he’s starting to find his feet in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Of course, there’ll be far bigger challenges than this one, with Arsenal strolling past PSV 9-3 on aggregate to set up a Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid.

Can Raheem Sterling be a surprise hero for Arsenal this season?

One imagines most Arsenal fans would be that optimistic about Sterling having a similar impact against a team like Real Madrid, but Given has talked up the 30-year-old’s potential.

“Raheem Sterling is a big-name player. He is a Premier League winner and did so well at Manchester City,” the former Newcastle and Man City goalkeeper said.

“It did not work out so well at Chelsea and people will say it has not worked out for him great so far at Arsenal. But I think it is an opportunity for Raheem because you can see Arsenal’s squad are struggling for forward players.

“He was hugging the touchline, he is direct. We know how quick and good he is and we have not seen enough of it in an Arsenal shirt.”

Meanwhile, Warnock added: “I think he deserves to be given an opportunity. When you look at Arsenal, they need speed in attack.”

Sterling has had a great career, and even if his peak years are behind him now, there’s surely still something he can contribute between now and the end of the season.