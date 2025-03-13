Expert reveals the reason behind Martin Odegaard’s dip in form

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s turbulent season has left them with just one final opportunity for silverware: the Champions League. As the Gunners gear up for a crucial quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, their campaign hangs in the balance.

Currently sitting 15 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and already eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, Arsenal have struggled to find consistency.

Injuries to key players and the absence of a reliable goal scorer have further derailed their title challenge.

Amid Arsenal’s inconsistent form, club captain Martin Odegaard has faced criticism for his recent performances.

However, journalist Charles Watts has come to the Norwegian’s defence, arguing that some of the backlash has been overly harsh.

Watts: Criticism of Martin Odegaard is unfair

While Watts acknowledged that Odegaard has not quite matched the high standards he set in previous seasons, he emphasised that external factors have contributed to his dip in form.

One of the key issues has been the disruption on the right side of Arsenal’s attack. The absence of Bukayo Saka and Ben White, two players with whom Odegaard has developed a strong understanding, has forced the playmaker to adapt to different teammates.

Additionally, the Norwegian is still recovering from his first major injury, having returned to action earlier than expected. As Arsenal’s main creative force, the 26-year-old carries the burden of leading the team’s attacking play. When those around him are struggling, it becomes even harder for him to influence games as effectively as before.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in The Daily Briefing, Watts shared his thoughts on the criticism surrounding Odegaard:

“I’ll be honest, I just can’t get my head around a lot of the criticism Martin Odegaard has been getting of late.

“It’s certainly fair to criticise some of his performances because, as he admits himself, he hasn’t been good enough compared to the lofty standards he has set over the past couple of years.

“But some of the criticism has gone way beyond that. Has he been off colour? Yes. Has he been awful? Absolutely not.

“When you assess Odegaard’s form you have to consider a bit of context.

“The right hand side of the attack that he has become so accustomed to and successful with has been totally decimated.

“Odegaard has been voted Arsenal’s player of the season for each of the past two seasons, deservedly so as well. He’s struggled to maintain that form this season but any talk of him being replaced at this stage is just ridiculous.

“I’m convinced we’ll see him back to his best soon.”

Arsenal have eyes set on Champions League glory as last hope of silverware

Despite the criticism, Odegaard has still contributed five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the Premier League title seemingly out of reach, Arsenal will now turn their attention to European success. They cruised past PSV bating them 9-3 on aggregate to advance into the quarter-finals.

Their next test will be against the European giants and kings of the competition Real Madrid, which will serve as a significant homecoming for Odegaard at the Santiago Bernabéu.

As Arsenal’s captain and creative lynchpin, he will be under immense pressure to deliver on the biggest stage.

He showed what he is capable of against PSV during their 7-1 win last week, as he put on a world-class performance which left Chris Sutton in awe.

If he can rediscover his best form, it could be the spark Arsenal need to keep their Champions League dreams alive.