Cody Gakpo reacts after scoring for Liverpool against PSV (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has spoken out about previous interest from Manchester United in signing him when he was still at PSV.

The Netherlands international shone at PSV before his January 2023 move to Anfield, and he’s continued to establish himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

Gakpo has spoken in the past about Man Utd also discussing signing him before he ended up at Liverpool, as you can see in the video interview with Sky Sports in the post on X below…

"The best decision for me!" ? Cody Gakpo on how he nearly ended up at Manchester United the summer before signing for Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/dlRvSrQaJq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 2, 2024

Still, in an interview today with the Liverpool Echo, Gakpo has seemingly played down just how concrete things were with the Red Devils.

The 25-year-old insists it was never anything that concrete, which perhaps slightly contradicts how he’s spoken about the transfer saga in the past.

Cody Gakpo on past transfer interest from Liverpool’s arch rivals Manchester United

When asked about the United links, Gakpo said: “There was nothing concrete that I have heard about. Maybe there was some interest, but it was not to the point that I could sign or something, so that I’m not aware of that.”

Gakpo could have been a superb signing for United after showing what he’s capable of at Liverpool, so that’s a transfer that MUFC must regret missing out on.

United have signed flops like Antony in recent times, and Gakpo would surely have been a far better addition.

Then again, there are no guarantees in football, and Gakpo probably made the right choice in continuing his development under Jurgen Klopp, and now Arne Slot.

So many top players have gone backwards at United, with many of their recent expensive signings looking like shadows of their former selves.

Perhaps that would’ve happened with Gakpo as well in what is clearly not a great environment for players right now.