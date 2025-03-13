Exclusive: Liverpool target Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid for summer transfer

Arne Slot is looking to bolster his attacking options (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

​Liverpool are eyeing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s versatile winger Ansgar Knauff to strengthen their attacking options, CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year-old German international has been in impressive form this season, and we understand that a transfer fee of approximately €25 million is believed to be sufficient to secure his services.​

Knauff’s journey began in Borussia Dortmund’s youth academy, where he caught the attention of then-manager Jurgen Klopp at the age of 12. After honing his skills with Hannover 96, he joined Dortmund’s U15s in 2016.

Despite his potential, Knauff found first-team opportunities limited at BVB, so he made an 18-month loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2022. ​

At Frankfurt, Knauff flourished – his performances earned him the Europa League Young Player of the Season award. SGE then made the loan move permanent in June 2023, signing Knauff to a five-year contract until 2028. ​

Ansgar Knauff impresses Liverpool, who make him possible target

This season, Knauff has continued to impress under Frankfurt’s head coach, Dino Toppmoller. “He is now in very, very good form and has already scored five goals this season,” he said. “He’s full of self-confidence, you can see that in training with his shots, which are really good.”

Liverpool’s interest in Knauff is more about his potential and ability to play on both wings and adapt to various attacking roles. Luis Diaz’s future is uncertain at Anfield amid inconsistent displays and Mohamed Salah is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal – he is set to leave the club at the end of the season as it stands. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez is set to leave, with interest in the attacker from clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The Reds’ recruitment team are focusing their efforts on bringing in young talent to nurture – but it’s thought that significant funds will be made available to the club for new first-team players as well.