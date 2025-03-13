(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face a major challenge in retaining Ibrahima Konate this summer, as PSG have identified the French defender as a key transfer target.

With the summer window approaching, several of Liverpool’s key players are attracting interest, and Konate has emerged as a priority signing for the Ligue 1 champions.

Liverpool could lose Ibrahima Konate to PSG in the summer

According to French outlet Sports Zone, PSG have a strong chance of securing his signature, with the 25-year-old reportedly open to a return to France. The report claims that the French giants are now leading the talks ‘behind the scenes’ with the player ahead of the Merseyside club, leaving the Reds anxious over the possibility of losing both Van Dijk and Konate in the same summer.

It adds that the player himself ‘prefers to join’ PSG and the Premier League leaders are aware of this.

Despite being under contract until 2026, Konaté has less than 18 months remaining on his deal, fueling speculation over his future. His current market value stands at €50 million, making him a valuable asset in the transfer market.

Since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021 for £36 million, the centre-back has become an integral part of the squad, forming a solid defensive partnership with Virgil van Dijk and playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s domestic and European campaigns.

His debut season saw him deliver standout performances, including in Liverpool’s emphatic 5-0 win over Manchester United. He has also showcased his aerial ability, contributing important goals in both the Premier League and Champions League. This season, he has made 33 appearances across all competitions, registering two goals and two assists.

However, Liverpool now face a significant dilemma. With Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all approaching the final year of their contracts, the club risks losing several key figures in a single transfer window.

True test awaits Arne Slot next season

Arne Slot has made a strong start as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, with Liverpool currently sitting at the top of the Premier League, 15 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, and having secured a spot in the League Cup final.

While his tactical acumen has played a role in Liverpool’s success, much of the team’s dominance has been driven by Salah’s attacking prowess and Van Dijk’s leadership in defense. With both expected to leave on free transfers at the end of the season, along with potential exits for Alexander-Arnold and Konaté, Slot faces a formidable challenge in his second season.

Liverpool fans have expressed frustration over the club’s apparent lack of urgency in securing contract extensions for these key players. If the trio departs, Slot will be forced to overhaul both the defense and attack, a task made even more difficult by FSG’s well-documented conservative spending approach.

The upcoming transfer window will be a defining period for Liverpool’s future. Whether the club can convince Konate and others to stay or will be forced into a defensive rebuild remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Slot’s real test is only just beginning.