“Big announcement” today on Arsenal transfer target’s future

Joshua Kimmich is set to stay at Bayern Munich (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be a big announcement later today on Joshua Kimmich and his new contract with Bayern Munich despite links with Arsenal.

The Gunners are understood to have made Kimmich an offer, but it has for some time looked more likely that the Germany international would instead sign a new deal to stay at the Allianz Arena.

As previously reported by CaughtOffside, Arsenal also have other options in the middle of the park, and they’ll need to look into those alternatives now as Kimmich is staying put.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

According to Florian Plettenberg on his official account on X, we’re now set to get a big announcement on Kimmich’s new deal until 2029 later today…

?? As reported earlier this week, Joshua #Kimmich will sign his new contract until 2029 today. Bayern have also scheduled a big announcement for later today.@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/XP4NkPtuNA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 13, 2025

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern and their fans will surely be delighted that he’s decided to stay put after this lengthy saga.

Bayern Munich look set to avoid double exit blow

Bayern also have Leroy Sane nearing the end of his contract, and he’s another player Arsenal have been linked with.

It would have been a huge blow for Bayern to lose two such top players on free transfers to Arsenal in the same summer.

It remains to be seen if something can be sorted for Sane to stay at Bayern, but for the moment the more positive updates are on Kimmich’s situation.

It will be interesting to see how much of a boost this gives to Bayern for the rest of the season, with Vincent Kompany’s side chasing a Bundesliga and Champions League double.

Kompany is doing a fine job with Bayern and it’ll be a big boost for him to have Kimmich’s future resolved so he can focus on continuing his fine contribution to the team for the rest of this important campaign.