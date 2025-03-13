Revealed: Arsenal make formal Joshua Kimmich proposal, two other midfield targets considered

Mikel Arteta and Joshua Kimmich (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made a formal proposal to Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich for a potential free transfer to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of Kimmich’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that the Germany international also has suitors in Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

All three clubs have had contact with Kimmich’s camp in recent times, but none of them have so far had it confirmed to them that the 30-year-old has made a final decision on his future.

Still, sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Kimmich is increasingly expected to sign a new deal with Bayern, with an announcement possibly coming soon.

It’s not seen as being a done deal just yet, though, with sources also informing CaughtOffside that Kimmich won’t be getting a salary increase on his new contract, which is expected to be extended until 2029.

Arsenal exploring alternatives to Joshua Kimmich

Still, it’s considered unlikely that any dramatic changes will happen this late on, so Arsenal are understood to be looking at two other midfield targets.

Arsenal have been in advanced talks over signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but it’s still felt that his €60m release clause is considered too high by the Gunners.

There may still be some negotiating to do to get that fee down by the summer, but there could also be other options the north London giants turn to, such as Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand.

Hjulmand also has a release clause, which is in fact higher than Zubimendi’s at €80m, though there is the sense that Sporting could sell for more like €40m.

Bruno Guimaraes has also been on Arsenal’s radar in recent times, but may be less realistic as Newcastle surely won’t want to sell, especially to a Premier League rival.