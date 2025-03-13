Bid prepared: Liverpool ready to try €60m transfer offer for versatile attacker

Arne Slot and Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Carl Recine, Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ready to try bidding around €60m as they pursue a transfer deal for Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz.

According to Juve FC, Liverpool are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Yildiz after his eye-catching performances in Serie A.

The report states that the Reds recently sent scouts to watch Yildiz play, and it now looks like they’re ready to step up their interest with a €60m offer for the Turkey international.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

Still, Juve FC insist that it’s likely to cost as much as €100m to sign Yildiz any time soon, so it remains to be seen how realistic this is.

Liverpool don’t tend to splash the cash too often, and had a very quiet summer last year, so they may have to look elsewhere for cheaper alternatives.

Kenan Yildiz transfer – would it be worth breaking the bank for?

Still, Yildiz is clearly a special talent, so could LFC be tempted to pay slightly over the odds for what would potentially be a very smart long-term investment?

The 19-year-old is already a key player for Juventus, contributing seven goals and four assists in all competitions for club and country this term.

One imagines Yildiz could take his game to another level with better players around him, as he’d have in Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

This is not the strongest Juve side we’ve seen in recent times, and it will be interesting to see if they’re under any pressure to sell their key players if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

At the same time, though, it’s surely vitally important for the Turin giants to keep hold of talents like this in order to build something more positive for the future.