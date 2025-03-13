Report: Liverpool have been tracking La Liga star for last 18 months

Sergi Cardona in action for Villarreal (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been tracking Villarreal left-back Sergi Cardona for the last 18 months as they eye a new signing in that position this summer.

Cardona has shone in La Liga and looks like he could be a decent option for the Reds to consider, though he’s perhaps not looking like their first choice for that role.

According to a detailed report from the Daily Mail, Cardona is alongside other big names like Milos Kerkez and Jorrel Hato on Liverpool’s radar ahead of this summer.

“I would have done ANYTHING to keep him!” – which Man United player exit is one of Ferguson’s biggest regrets?

The 25-year-old looks like he could make sense as someone to keep an eye on, and it appears as though Liverpool have been doing their homework on the player.

Still, one imagines LFC will want someone more proven in the Premier League, with Bournemouth ace Kerkez ticking all the boxes.

Do Liverpool really need to sign a new left-back this summer?

Liverpool already have Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, so how much do they really need to be making a new signing in that position this summer?

Arne Slot may well have other more pressing areas of concern in the months ahead as well, with all three of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Still, it also surely makes sense for the Merseyside giants to look for a long-term successor to Robertson, who isn’t getting any younger and who has perhaps started to show signs of decline this term.

There are a few exciting talents out there at the moment, such as Kerkez and Hato, while Cardona is also someone who could be snapped up by a big club soon.

Liverpool would do well to move for them while they still can, so this certainly seems like one of many positions to watch at Anfield in the weeks and months ahead.