Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool “are convinced” they’ll get major deal done

Virgil van Dijk in action for Liverpool vs Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly confident of tying star player and captain Virgil van Dijk down to a new contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano made it clear that although nothing has been signed yet, it’s looking positive in terms of Van Dijk staying at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been a hugely important player for the club, but is nearing becoming a free agent this summer.

This is undoubtedly a worrying situation for Liverpool, especially as they also have Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same situation.

Van Dijk, however, seems like he is leaning towards staying, if Romano’s words are anything to go by.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool future

“Liverpool internally insist on their plan to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club. They really want to keep Virgil,” Romano said.

“They insist on their confidence to make it happen, so Liverpool remain confident – relaxed is a big word; it’s still too early to say relaxed.

“You are relaxed when you sign a contract, but Liverpool remain in conversations with Van Dijk and are convinced that they can make it happen with the player.

“At the moment, there’s still nothing agreed, but Virgil van Dijk is speaking to the club. In this case, Liverpool maintain their position.”

Romano is one of the most trustworthy and reputable journalists in the world when it comes to transfer news, so this should be highly encouraging for LFC fans.

Still, this saga has dragged on for some time and Liverpool supporters will be desperate for things to finally be officially confirmed.

They could also do with some good news on Salah and Alexander-Arnold as soon as possible.