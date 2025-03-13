Amorim to cull almost an entire XI of Man Utd players this summer, including expensive Ten Hag signings

Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and other Man United players
Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and other Man United players (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly ready to axe as many as ten players in this summer’s transfer window in a major clear-out.

The Red Devils are enduring a difficult season, with Amorim recently being brought in from Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag.

Amorim was highly regarded at Sporting, but the Man Utd job is proving a huge challenge for him, so he’ll no doubt be keen to make more of his own signings this summer.

According to Fichajes, he’ll also likely look to cull as many as ten players from this current United squad, including some big names brought in under Ten Hag.

Manchester United to sell as many as ten players this summer?

Ruben Amorim hugs Mason Mount after substituting him
Ruben Amorim hugs Mason Mount after substituting him (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The ten players we could see leaving Old Trafford are as follows: Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton.

There aren’t too many surprises there, with the likes of Rashford, Sancho and Antony already out on loan after falling out of favour.

Elsewhere, expensive Ten Hag signings such as Hojlund and Mount have proven major flops for United, so it looks like it would make sense for the club to try moving them on now.

There are also a few ageing players in there who are nearing the ends of their contracts, with Eriksen, Lindelof and Evans unlikely to be missed too much.

Offloading some of these players will be a challenge, though, as it’s hard to imagine there’ll too many suitors for someone like Casemiro due to his age, high wages and lack of impact at United.

It will be interesting to see how many of these end up going and how MUFC and Amorim are then able to replace them.

