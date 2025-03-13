Marc Guehi in action for Palace vs Ipswich (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly ready to demand a way out of the club this summer amid transfer interest from big six clubs.

The England international has shone for Palace and looks good enough to play at an even higher level, despite previously failing to make it at Chelsea as a youngster.

Guehi is now attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool, while Tottenham are also understood to be preparing a move.

Manchester United and Guehi’s former club Chelsea could also be ones to watch in the race for Guehi’s signature this summer.

In a possible boost for these clubs, it seems the 24-year-old is now ready to hold a meeting with Palace officials to ask to be allowed to leave.

Marc Guehi transfer blow for Crystal Palace

Guehi is a vitally important part of this Palace side, so it’s surely essential for the London outfit to do what they can to keep hold of him.

At the same time, we’ve seen before that the Eagles will sell if the circumstances are right, with big names like Wilfried Zaha and Michael Olise both leaving in recent summers.

Guehi is another top talent who surely has what it takes to play for a club competing for the biggest trophies and playing in the Champions League.

Still, one imagines Palace might also be concerned about some other key figures this summer.

Eberechi Eze seems likely to keep on attracting interest, while there’s also been plenty of speculation about Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

CPFC can’t lose all these players at once, so that could complicate things for Guehi as he looks to get himself a big move.