Marco Asensio in action for PSG and Aston Villa (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have been handed a boost as there’s no rule preventing Marco Asensio playing for them against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Villa from PSG, and this will have no doubt caused some concern among the club’s fans.

In the Premier League, this would mean Asensio would be ineligible to play, as Marcus Rashford will be when Villa come up against Manchester United in their league fixture later this season.

However, as confirmed in reports by the Independent and others, no such rule exists in the Champions League, meaning Asensio will be available for selection against PSG.

That can surely only be good news for Unai Emery and co., with Asensio performing superbly since making the move to Villa Park in January.

How far can Aston Villa go in the Champions League?

It’s been a dream campaign for Villa as they returned to Europe’s top club competition this season, but can they keep on going even further?

Asensio has been an important signing to help take Villa up a level again, but they’ve generally been on an upward trend under Emery’s management.

Villa won’t be the favourites against a PSG side that just knocked out Liverpool with a convincing display over two legs, but Emery is something of an expert when it comes to European cup competitions.

The AVFC boss notably won the Europa League final three years in a row during his time in charge of Sevilla, and he lifted the trophy again with Villarreal in 2021.

Having someone like Asensio available will only be a further boost for Villa, but this will surely be their biggest challenge of this year’s competition so far.