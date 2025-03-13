Key talks next week: Liverpool’s transfer pursuit of PL star “really advanced”

Milos Kerkez in action for Bournemouth and a Liverpool FC corner flag (Photo by Steve Bardens, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly making Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez a top transfer target for the upcoming summer window.

The Reds seemingly have a number of players on their radar in that position, including Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, but it looks like Kerkez is really the name to watch.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hungary international is set for an important meeting over his future next week, and it’s suggested that Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai could also have a word in his hear at this time.

The Mail also state that Richard Henczi, someone close to Kerkez, believes the Cherries star’s talks with Liverpool are “really advanced”.

All in all, it’s looking promising for LFC, but could we see any further twists and turns in this saga?

Milos Kerkez transfer situation – what do we know?

Kerkez may be being strongly linked with Liverpool right now, but we also know that there has been interest from a number of other top clubs in recent times.

The 21-year-old has shone at Bournemouth and is surely good enough to make the step up to an even higher level soon.

The Mail claim Manchester United have also looked at Kerkez, while Chelsea have also been linked with him by TEAMtalk in the past.

Kerkez makes sense as a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson at Anfield, but Chelsea could also arguably do with a new left-back.

Kerkez could be a better long-term option than Marc Cucurella, while Ben Chilwell also surely doesn’t have much of a future at Stamford Bridge.

United, however, signed Patrick Dorgu to strengthen their left-back options in January, so they probably won’t be back in for another similar player that soon.

It seems promising from a Liverpool point of view, so fans will hope his fellow countryman Szoboszlai can swing things in their favour even more.