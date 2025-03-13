Exclusive: Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd keen on potential €60m transfer of 11 G/A midfielder

Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Forest against City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The England international has been in fine form for Forest this season, contributing a total of five goals and six assists from the middle of the park in 24 Premier League games.

Sources with a close understanding of Gibbs-White’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that he’s now firmly on the radar of clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City and Tottenham.

Forest do not want to sell the 25-year-old and are hoping to hold talks over a new contract with him soon.

However, CaughtOffside understands that Gibbs-White could perhaps be cleared to leave the club for an offer in the region of €60m.

Should clubs move for €60m-rated Morgan Gibbs-White this summer?

Gibbs-White has shown himself to be a terrific all-rounder in midfield, and it’s easy to see him slotting in and continuing to shine at a bigger club.

Still, there’s also not much reason to leave Forest after the superb season they’ve had, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side dreaming of Champions League qualification.

It would be a huge blow to lose a key player like Gibbs-White after all the progress they’ve made, but it makes sense that United in particular could be keen.

It’s been a dire season at Old Trafford and an upgrade on midfield misfits like Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount is badly needed.

Gibbs-White could also arguably strengthen Arsenal, giving them an alternative to the slightly out-of-form Martin Odegaard.

Liverpool perhaps have less of an obvious need for a new midfielder, but might perhaps be tempted by Gibbs-White as an upgrade on Curtis Jones.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but one imagines Forest will fight hard to keep their star player, and will be confident of doing so if they can offer him Champions League football.