Oleksandr Zinchenko speaking in the mixed zone (Hayters)

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has responded to the club drawing Real Madrid in the next round of the Champions League.

The Gunners are through to the Champions League quarter-finals after defeating PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, just edged past rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties last night, with these two historic clubs set to meet for the first time since 2006.

Zinchenko is clearly pleased with the draw, as he described facing Los Blancos as an exciting experience for everyone in the dressing room.

Still, the Ukraine international also made it clear that the Arsenal players will need to put in the performance of their lives to get past such a formidable team, who have dominated this competition in the last decade or so.

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s message to Arsenal over Real Madrid draw

“It’s going to be an amazing experience for all of us, for the club as well. To face one of the best clubs in the world with these kinds of players, it’s always nice to be involved in games like this,” Zinchenko said in the mixed zone after last night’s 2-2 draw with PSV.

“At this stage of this competition anything can happen, the only thing I can say is that against teams like Real Madrid you need to show the best performance of your life.”

Zinchenko added that the reaction in the dressing room was one of “mixed feelings” and that no one really said anything when they found out they’d be facing Real Madrid over Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old isn’t normally a regular starter for Arsenal, but he took his opportunity in an unfamiliar midfield role against PSV last night, scoring a superb opening goal.

It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta is tempted to try Zinchenko there again some time soon.