Exclusive: West Ham rival PL & Serie A clubs for €20m defender transfer

Thomas Kristensen in action for Udinese vs Napoli (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen has entered the radar of many big clubs in Europe with his performances this season, sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

Premier League clubs Everton, West Ham United, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have had their scouts closely following the Denmark international’s performance.

CaughtOffside understands these teams are seriously considering adding Kristensen to their squad for next season.

There is a belief within the industry that these clubs can complete the transfer of the highly-rated 23-year-old for a figure of around €15-20m.

Kristensen cost just €5m for Udinese to sign two years ago, but his fine form in Serie A has seen him double his market value and attract plenty of interest from clubs in England and also within Italy.

Thomas Kristensen also has transfer interest from Serie A giants

AC Milan and Juventus from Italy are among the clubs that have been carefully monitoring Kristensen’s performances in recent times.

Juventus and Milan, while gathering information about the player in recent weeks, plan to postpone a possible move to the summer transfer period. The fact that he has an existing three-year contract with Udinese may complicate the transfer process.

The fact that there is intense interest not only from the Premier League but also from Serie A for Kristensen’s transfer has made the transfer race more contentious.

The previous sales of the club, especially the transfer of Nehuen Perez, indicate that Udinese is waiting for a big offer. Both English and Italian clubs are expected to submit competitive offers to add Kristensen to their squads.