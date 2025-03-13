Leicester City star frozen out by his national manager team

Leicester City players celebrate against Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Leicester City defender Victor Kristiansen has been dealt the blow of missing out on the latest Danish national team squad.

We’re about to see the Premier League take a short break this month, with the international calendar restarting for the first time since November.

However, one player who won’t be involved for his country in their next round of fixtures will be Foxes full-back Kristiansen.

The 22-year-old has 17 senior caps in total, but his manager has explained why he didn’t quite make the cut this time.

National team coach Brian Riemer has explained his decision, which apparently didn’t make Kristiansen too happy.

Victor Kristiansen absence from Danish national team explained

He said: “It was a bad conversation for me. I think he deserves more. It’s purely a tactical choice in relation to what I want. I don’t want five fullbacks, and tactically the profiles fit into what I want.

“He took it very professionally and like a man. Of course he didn’t agree, but he understood the explanation well.”

Leicester fans will hope this doesn’t prove too disappointing for Kristiansen, as he needs to keep focused and put in his best performances for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side if they are to escape relegation this season.

It’s not looking too good for Leicester at the moment as they’ve lost six games in a row in all competitions.

It’s clear that Leicester can’t afford anyone’s form to dip even more, so Kristiansen just has to use this latest setback as extra motivation to work harder and play better.