“I have said…” – Liverpool & Arsenal transfer target responds to speculation on his future

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has insisted once again that he’s in no hurry to decide his future amid transfer speculation linking him with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

CaughtOffside understands that Isak is one of Liverpool’s top attacking targets for the summer, while he’s also been linked with Arsenal by Ben Jacobs.

The Sweden international has been on fire for Newcastle this season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions so far, helping the Magpies to the final of the Carabao Cup.

Isak will now be focusing on trying to help Newcastle beat Liverpool at Wembley this weekend, but he’s also been asked about what could happen with him this summer.

Alexander Isak shuts down transfer speculation

When asked about his future, Isak didn’t seem too keen to focus on it too much, insisting it was something for the end of the season rather than now.

“I am not really thinking about the summer yet,” Isak told reporters, as quoted by the Metro.

“That will be a talking point when the season is finished. No talks have been held yet. I have said many times that I don’t really think too much about my future.

“I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player. We have been to one final and now we are in another one.”

Isak could be a dream signing for Liverpool, who surely need an upgrade on Darwin Nunez as soon as possible.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also need more of a 25-goal-a-season player in their ranks, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus struggling to score that prolifically, whilst also having major injury problems.