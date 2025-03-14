Arne Slot confirms huge Liverpool injury blow for Carabao Cup final

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed the bad news that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss this weekend’s Carabao Cup final due to injury.

The England international had to be subbed off in the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, and it immediately looked like he could be a doubt to face Newcastle United.

Liverpool will still be the favourites against the Magpies in this Sunday’s big game at Wembley, but there’s no doubt Slot would have preferred to have a key player like Alexander-Arnold involved.

The Reds won the trophy last season, beating Chelsea in the final thanks to a Virgil van Dijk goal in extra time.

On that occasion, Liverpool were also fielding far from their best line up due to injuries, so they’ll surely feel they can achieve something similar this year.

Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold injury

See below as Slot is quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano as confirming that Alexander-Arnold is out for the cup final, though he should still play again this season…

?? Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle due to injury, Arne Slot confirms. “We do expect him back by the end of the season”, he added. pic.twitter.com/ZdAyqUraua — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2025

Alexander-Arnold will no doubt hope to return soon for LFC, or else it could be that he won’t have that many more games left for the Merseyside giants.

The 26-year-old is nearing the end of his contract, making him a free agent this summer as things stand.

There doesn’t seem to be much sign of Alexander-Arnold signing a new contract with Liverpool any time soon, so that makes this injury even more of a blow.

Fans will just have to hope Slot is right with his assessment that it looks like the right-back should still be able to make it back before the end of the campaign.

Barring a disaster in the weeks and months ahead, that should also mean Alexander-Arnold at least bows out with a Premier League winners’ medal.