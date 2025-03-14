(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are gearing up for an ‘important’ summer transfer window, with several positions in need of reinforcements.

This includes the attack as well as the midfield which are said to be at the top of the club’s agenda as they aim to mount a serious Premier League title challenge next season.

The incoming sporting director Andrea Berta has identified key targets to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad, with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimarães and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerging as prime candidates, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Guimarães has established himself as a key part of Newcastle’s midfield since his arrival from Lyon.

The Brazilian international remains under contract at St. James’ Park until 2028, with a current market valuation of €80 million. However, reports suggest that should Newcastle fail to qualify for the Champions League, they may be open to offers in the region of £70 million.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, has been a long-term target for Arsenal and is viewed as a perfect fit for Arteta’s tactical setup.

The Spanish midfielder, under contract with Real Sociedad until 2027, has a release clause of £51 million, making him a slightly more affordable option than Guimarães.

Jacobs revealed that while technical director Edu remains focused on securing Zubimendi, Berta has prioritised Guimarães. There is even speculation that Arsenal could attempt an ambitious double swoop for both midfielders in the upcoming transfer window.

Speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness, Jacobs said:

“So Zubimendi is very much the Edu target, but Berta is going to be looking at Bruno Guimaraes. And my understanding is that Arsenal may try for both Zubimendi and Guimaraes, plus Isak or Sesko.”

Guimarães has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers this season, featuring in 36 matches across all competitions while registering three goals and eight assists. Zubimendi, on the other hand, has played 37 games for Sociedad, contributing a goal and two assists. (Transfermarkt)

Mikel Arteta is under increasing pressure to deliver silverware, with Arsenal still searching for their first league title since 2004. Addressing midfield depth will be crucial in ensuring the team can compete consistently across all fronts next season.

The update from Jacobs will have Arsenal fans go crazy, and if the new sporting director can manage to pull off the signing of Bruno and Isak as well as Zubimendi, Berta will become an instant hit among the supporters.