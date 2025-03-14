Chelsea ready to make huge offer to big-name manager amid doubts over Enzo Maresca

Enzo Maresca, Carlo Ancelotti and Hansi Flick (Photo by Patrik Lundin, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up a surprise move for a new manager as they’re not entirely convinced by the job Enzo Maresca has done this season.

Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the summer after doing an impressive job at Leicester City last season, but things haven’t gone that smoothly for him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s current ownership have changed managers a lot since taking over, and it seems they’re considering doing so again.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who state that Chelsea are eyeing an ambitious move to re-hire their former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The experienced Italian tactician has done a great job at Real Madrid, but it seems there’s some uncertainty over his position as well at the moment.

Could Carlo Ancelotti make a surprise return to Chelsea?

Ancelotti won the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea in 2009/10, and in many ways he looks like one of the worst sackings made by previous Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

The 65-year-old has gone on to enjoy tremendous success elsewhere since being shown the door by CFC, including winning the Champions League three times in two spells with Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if Ancelotti would be keen on this very different kind of Chelsea project, but Fichajes state that the west London giants hope to offer him a huge deal to win him over.

It’s hard to imagine Madrid would actually be ready to let Ancelotti go, but he’s not getting any younger, and the team haven’t looked quite as convincing this term as they did last year.

Los Blancos look unlikely to retain their La Liga title, though they’re still surely one of the favourites for the Champions League as they take on an injury-hit Arsenal in the quarter-finals.