Report: Liverpool star offers himself to Barcelona

Darwin Nunez is consoled by his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly offered himself to Barcelona as he seeks a transfer out of Anfield this summer.

The Uruguay international has struggled to find his best form in a Liverpool shirt, despite previously looking like an outstanding talent during his time at former club Benfica.

It now looks like there isn’t much of a future for Nunez at Liverpool, and he’s on the lookout for new opportunities ahead of next season.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds forward has now contacted Barcelona to let them know about his availability.

Robert Lewandowski is currently Barca’s first choice up front, but he’s close to turning 37, so there might be a role for someone like Nunez at the Nou Camp in the near future.

Fichajes claim that Barcelona are yet to make a decision on this potential deal, with manager Hansi Flick expected to think it over.

Still, it perhaps seems unlikely that the Catalan giants would be that keen on Nunez after his struggles in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has only managed 40 goals in a total of 135 games in all competitions for LFC, and it’s little wonder he’s not a starter under Arne Slot.

Perhaps some big clubs in Europe will be ready to move for Nunez, but one imagines Barcelona and others at the very highest level will feel they can do better.

Liverpool would do well to offload the unwanted South American attacker, but it might not be that easy to find a willing buyer for him after his poor recent form.